Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 763.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Heska worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Heska by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,789,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

HSKA stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $146.14. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,325.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

