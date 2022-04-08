Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $8.58 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,620. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

