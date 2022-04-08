Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 171,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TGNA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 32,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

