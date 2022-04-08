Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 348,678 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 348,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

