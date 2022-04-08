Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 80,959 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of American States Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.71. 919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. American States Water has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

