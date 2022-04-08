Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 212,879 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,336. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

