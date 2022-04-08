Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 319,997 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 319,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 20.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 134,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 35.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,319,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $468,001. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

