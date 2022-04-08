Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,090 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
