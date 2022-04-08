Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 48,506 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of American Equity Investment Life worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,713 shares of company stock worth $1,218,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

