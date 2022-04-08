Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.93 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 534,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. 28,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,636. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

