Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN opened at $721.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.21 and its 200-day moving average is $627.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $725.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

