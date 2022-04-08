Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT Raised to €23.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

