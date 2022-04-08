Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.92. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $186.54.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

