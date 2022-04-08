Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $2,155,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

