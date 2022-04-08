Astrantus Ltd Buys New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

AMP opened at $289.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.71 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

