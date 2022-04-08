Astrantus Ltd Buys Shares of 800 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $117,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 643.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $269.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.09. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.04 and a twelve month high of $275.79.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

