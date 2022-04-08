Astrantus Ltd Invests $241,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.80.

NFLX opened at $362.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

