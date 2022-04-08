Astrantus Ltd Invests $258,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.