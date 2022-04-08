AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to £120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,737.00.

AZN stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

