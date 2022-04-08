AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 229.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,737.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

