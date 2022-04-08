AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,997.86 ($131.12).

AZN opened at £106.68 ($139.91) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a 1-year high of £106.80 ($140.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company has a market cap of £165.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,778.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,867.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

