Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a market cap of C$902.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

