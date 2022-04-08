ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.70

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.70 and traded as high as C$43.78. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.59, with a volume of 250,939 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.73.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

