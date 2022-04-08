Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.80.

NYSE SHOP opened at $643.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $713.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.40. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

