Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

MRO stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

