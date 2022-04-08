Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

SCHK opened at $43.59 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

