Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

