Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $221.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

