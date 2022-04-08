Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Down 1.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.92. 91,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 201,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.