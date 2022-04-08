Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Down 1.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.92. 91,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 201,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

