AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 1,891,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,816,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

