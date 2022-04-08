Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 525.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 56.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

