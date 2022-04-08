Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. 20,279,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,597. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.