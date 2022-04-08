Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.34. 10,112,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,321,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

