Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 5,274,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

