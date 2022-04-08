Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 64,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,644,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

