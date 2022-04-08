AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $271.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.