Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average is $199.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

