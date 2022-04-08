Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $20,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $207.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.