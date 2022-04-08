Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.