Avestar Capital LLC Buys 2,536 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

HPP stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 644.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.