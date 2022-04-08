Avestar Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 371,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

