Avestar Capital LLC Invests $267,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United States Steel by 318.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 194,346 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 212.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $36.19 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

