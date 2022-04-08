Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

