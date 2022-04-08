Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

