Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.84.

RGLD opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.