Avestar Capital LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $215.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.