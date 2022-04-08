Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $142,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,535,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 570,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 386,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 7,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

