AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange’s (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. AvidXchange had issued 26,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of AvidXchange’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 7.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

