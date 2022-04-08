Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $428.35

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.35 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.43). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.16), with a volume of 26,871 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £144.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 428.58.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of Avingtrans stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £60,900 ($79,868.85).

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.