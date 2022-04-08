Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $77.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ACLS stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,129. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

